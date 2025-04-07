Peachland Graffiti fundraiser coming this month

Photo: Contributed

The second-annual Peachland Graffiti takes place next weekend, bringing together retro vibes and fun while fundraising for the Peachland Classic Car Show.

The event, organized by the local chamber of commerce, will feature a pig roast, mini car show and unforgettable sock hop.

“Set against a backdrop of stunning scenery, our show features a dazzling lineup of pre-1980 classic cars, each with its own story to tell,” says organizers.

“Beyond the cars, indulge your senses at excellent local restaurants and explore unique boutiques that line the vibrant streets.”

The graffiti takes place Saturday, April 12, 5 - 10 p.m. at the Peachland Community Centre

More info and tickets ($55) can be found here.