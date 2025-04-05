Peachland golf course inching closer to reality

Photo: Kathy Michaels The future site of a nine-hole golf course in Peachland.

A development permit application for Peachland's long-awaited golf course is expected in the next couple of weeks, city staff say.

Director of planning, Darin Schaal updated town council on plans last week, and said that developer Romspen continues to work with their consultants to finalize the golf course plans.

Romspen Group plans to build a 445-unit project and nine-hole golf course on the southern portion of the property on Pincushion Mountain.

"These plans are key next steps in the process as the layout of the course has implications on: The development of the Somerset/Ponderosa Road B connection; and the overall land use plan, including the parks and trails plan," a district representative said in an emailed update.

"The consultants are also working to update the Environmental Impact Assessment to encompass the full site, beyond just the Ada Creek corridor."

The golf course was promised as part of a large-scale housing development agreement for Pincushion Mountain struck between the town and Rompsen Investment Corp. in 2023 and at one point the golf course was expected to be open by November of 2026.

It will bring life back to a golf course was built on the slopes of Ponderosa Mountain when the original neighborhood was built in the mid-70s.

It was closed in 2011 in anticipation of a large redevelopment that featured the involvement of golf legend Greg Norman, but that never came to fruition.