Peachland to West Kelowna pathway to open soon

Photo: The Trail of the Okanagans Society

The multi-use pathway linking Peachland and West Kelowna is expected to be open in May.

Funding for both phases of the trail was announced late last month. A District of Peachland representative said it will start just north of the intersection of Highway 97 and Buchanan Road and end near the Seclusion Bay underpass in West Kelowna.

It’s 2.8 km long and will connect with Goat’s Peak via an on-road portion, Seclusion Bay Road.

The project is supported by the Trail of the Okanagans which is hoping to connect three trail systems from Sicamous to north of Osoyoos.

"This is considered a key connection for this project and a fully-connected trail system is expected to vault it to international significance from a tourism perspective," district staff said.

The district said in an online post that it successfully applied for a grant of up to $500,000 and received a federal contribution of up to $356,400 for the project through the Government of Canada's Active Transportation Fund.