Peachland complements new dog park with new trees

Photo: District of Peachland

After receiving a grant from BC Hydro’s Community Re-Greening Program, the District of Peachland is investing $5,000 in new trees.

Nine trees will be planted on Beach Avenue and at Sanderson Dog Park, located at 5900 Sanderson Avenue.

Three new species will complement Sanderson Park, including three Autumn Blaze Red Maples, three Lavelle Hawthorns, and three Dawyck Beeches.

The park also underwent a major $100,000 upgrade last year, with the installation of water service and formal fencing.

Beach Avenue will also receive two Columnar Dawyck Beeches near 13th Street to replace dead trees.