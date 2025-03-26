Name picked for Peachland's newest street

Photo: District of Peachland

Peachland’s newest street will be known as Brigade Court.

The new road in the Upper Princeton area will be part of a 31-unit subdivision.

The Peachland Historical Society recommended the name.

“PHS notes that the word ‘Brigade’ appears significantly in the history of Peachland,” a report to council said. In particular, the Fur Brigade Trail and fire brigade have histories stretching back more than a century.

Council on Tuesday approved the new name without any discussion.

Also on Tuesday, council approved spending $15,000 on new software for the recreation department – after it was confirmed the software company was Canadian.

“Xplor Recreation is a Canadian company,” said Coun. Alena Glasman, who looked it up while other councillors were debating the topic. “And it’s a Vancouver-based company,” said Mayor Patrick Van Minsel.

Council received updates on several ongoing projects. Work on the vastly overhauled Turner Park, Sanderson dog park and a Peachland-West Kelowna trail is to be largely completed by May with ribbon cuttings planned for May or June.

“I’ll just note that staff has purchased a giant pair of scissors,” deputy administrator Cory Labrecque told councillors.

At their April 22 meeting, councillors will consider a motion to move their Tuesday meetings from 6 p.m. to 3 p.m.