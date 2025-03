Photo: District of Peachland Peachland street sweeping starts March 24.

District of Peachland begins street sweeping on March 24.

It’s expected to be complete in the next two weeks.

Until the road has been swept, residents should avoid parking on the road and remove any items that could get in the way of sweeping, like basketball hoops.

Contact 250-767-2108 or [email protected] with concerns or questions.