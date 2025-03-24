Vandals throw eggs at Legion, storefront in Peachland

Photo: Facebook Eggs were thrown at the front window of the Legion branch in Peachland early Sunday morning.

An egg-wielding bandit was on the loose in Peachland early Sunday morning.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch #69 posted photos showing egg splattered all over its front windows.

“How sad is this? Vandalizing our Legion?” said the post.

The Legion pointed out that the SUV in the photo showing the mess on the window was not involved in the incident, but a red car caught on security camera footage could be.

Just down the road, On Beach Boutique & Gifts at 5884 Beach Avenue was also egged in the wee hours of Sunday, according to a comment by its owner on the Legion’s post. CCTV footage she shared shows what looks like the same red car driving by at the time of the vandalism.