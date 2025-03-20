Peachland FireSmart program offers free yard waste vouchers to residents

Photo: Unsplash

Peachland residents can receive a free voucher to cover yard waste disposal fees at the Westside Transfer Station.

The voucher will cover the cost of a van/truck load or a full trailer load of yard waste.

The initiative is part of the Peachland Fire Department's FireSmart Program, which aims to reduce wildfire risks in the community.

The program encourages residents to properly dispose of yard waste and consider additional FireSmart measures for their properties.

To claim your voucher, visit the Peachland Municipal Hall at 5806 Beach Avenue. Each household is eligible for one voucher.

The Westside Transfer Station, located at 2640 Asquith Rd in West Kelowna, is the designated location for yard waste disposal.