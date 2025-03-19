World Water Day celebration coming up in Peachland

Photo: Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance

The Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance is hosting a World Water Day event this weekend.

The event on March 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Peachland 50+ centre at 5672 Beach Avenue will feature discussions on water security, local and global threats, and confirming the sacred nature of water.

“The fragility of our water supply has never been more apparent”, says Taryn Skalbania, PWPA founder. “From global impacts such as climate change to local planning decisions, access to fresh water is under threat. And with the added chaos of the American economic stance, some might say water is now a matter of national security.”

The evening will include a meet-and-greet with Macklin McCall, the new MLA for Kelowna-Peachland, and Peachland councillors to discuss local water issues. Former MLA and environmental advocate, Judi Tyabji, will also speak on the impact of politics on water security.

“The risk to our resources is real and rising, however our opportunity to protect and enhance our water is also greater than ever, if we work together on a clear plan,” says Tyabji.

The event will showcase the award-winning short film Bringing the Salmon Home, telling the story of the Syilx Okanagan, Secwépemc, and Ktunaxa Nations’ efforts to reintroduce salmon to the upper Columbia River. Local musician Chris Meszaros will provide live music to end the night.

A ten dollar donation is suggested.