Heightened RCMP presence continues in Peachland

Photo: Castanet FILE- Police continue to address speeding in Peachland.

Efforts to curb speeding in Peachland are continuing, RCMP say.

"In January, West Kelowna RCMP made a commitment to the residents of Peachland that officers would be stepping up their patrols after hearing their concerns," Cpl. Michael Gauthier said in an emailed statement, when asked about the continual presence of a cruiser on Highway 97.

"This wasn’t just a temporary response, but rather a genuine commitment to them and public safety. They can expect to see our officers routinely patrolling the highway and areas identified as high risk."

Speed happy motorists heading through Peachland were warned this would be the case. In January, RCMP issued a statement saying there had been a 566 per cent increase in e-tickets issued from November to Jan. 23.

“We recognize the citizens of Peachland voiced their concerns over the lack of traffic enforcement in a recent community survey, and we’ve stepped up our patrols in response,” said Staff Sgt. Brendan Dolan.

“Please drive responsibly and relative to the conditions, as we will be continuing enhanced patrols in the area.”

Highway 97 runs through the district and connects the South and Central Okanagan. On either side of the city, crashes are not uncommon.