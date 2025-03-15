Peachland bat society marks a decade

Photo: UBCO Peachland's historic schoolhouse.

Peachland’s Bat Education and Ecological Protection Society is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

The society monitors and cares for the bats housed in the attic of the yellow Historic Schoolhouse on Beach Avenue.

Emma Gaudreault and Tyra Lewis of the society told council this week they have new displays and signage, and a 10th-anniversary celebration will take place around June.

BEEPS now shares the schoolhouse with the Peachland Arts Council and Okanagan Folk School.

The groups plan to put a large TV on the outside of the building that will provide information along with a live feed from the attic.

Council also learned:

The attic is cleaned every winter when bats hibernate. The guano is removed and donated to local farms. This year, 92 dead bats were found, mostly pups, representing 7% of the colony.

The BEEPs board now has four women with strong scientific credentials. Society president Gaudreault has a masters degree in biology. Co-op student Lewis has a bachelor’s degree in ecology, evolution and conservation biology.

Also on Tuesday, council gave final approval to closing off the end of tiny Tailyour Lane to create a lot that can be sold.

Mayor Patrick Van Minsel told council a motion will be coming to a future meeting regarding council start times. Currently, the Tuesday regular council meetings begin at 6 p.m.