District of Peachland reaches deal with unionized workers

The District of Peachland has reached a tentative agreement with its unionized employees.

The municipality announced this week that it has reached a deal with CUPE 608, the union representing the District of Peachland’s 39 full-time, part-time and casual employees.

The details of the agreement, which spans 2024 to 2027, has not been revealed.

“Details will be released upon official ratification of the new collective agreement by both parties,” said the district in a brief release on Wednesday.

Negotiations between the parties did not go smoothly. The union accused the municipality of trying to side-step it last year, something the district denied.