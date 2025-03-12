Peachland softens rental price increase on waterpark

Photo: District of Peachland

A proposed rental rate increase for the Wibit water park in Peachland was cut twice before finally receiving council’s approval on Tuesday.

Council two weeks ago rejected a proposal to raise the rate from $1,326 to $6,264, which was deemed comparable to other rates in the Okanagan.

After remeasuring and recalculating, Peachland staff came up with a new proposal on Tuesday — $5,536.65 for 2025 with 2% increases for each of the next four years.

But owner Ryland Gallagher didn’t think that was the right number.

Gallagher told council the proposed rate compared Peachland to Osoyoos, but if the Penticton park were included in the calculations, the rate for Peachland would be $3,951.

“When we remove Penticton from this assessment we are left with $5,536.63, Simply put, my request would be to retain the same methodology, provide accurate measurements of each water park, include the two comparables – Penticton and Osoyoos – and when we do that following the original assessment methodology and criteria, we get $3.951.53.”

Could the difference make or break the Peachland operation, Gallagher was asked.

“It can be,” he responded.

Coun. Terry Condon said the $5,536 proposal was “not meeting the spirit of what we were trying to do,” referring to concerns councillors had at the previous meeting that they not drive a popular business away.

Coun. David Collins suggested rounding the rate up to an even $4,000.

“It makes us sound far more educated if we don’t round up,” said Coun. Keith Thom, who sat in the mayor’s chair. Mayor Patrick Van Minsel appeared by video from home because he was sick.

Council eventually settled on the rate of $3,951 per year.