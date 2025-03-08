Road work starts to make way for Peachland daycare

Photo: District of Peachland

Infrastructure work will start next week to make the way for the new Peachland Childcare Centre.

Offsite works will begin on Clements Crescent on Mar. 10. Construction will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and is expected to be completed in three months.

Motorists and pedestrians on Clements Crescent are asked to follow the directions of traffic control personnel and construction signs. Residents in the area should also secure any loose objects that could fall during compaction work.

TwinCon Enterprises Ltd. will being building a new water line, storm and sewer line and restore the road afterwards.

The new daycare will be built in a residential area across from Peachland Elementary School, on a new road called Wild Goose Street.

Last summer, Peachland received a $12.25 million provincial grant through ChildCare BC’s New Spaces Fund to build the centre. The facility will have space for a total of 104 children.