Peachland's Heritage Park is getting an upgrade

Photo: Kathy Michaels

Heritage Park, known for hosting Peachland's popular Farmers and Crafter's Market, is getting a makeover.

Peachland’s parks department is revamping Heritage Park. For the next two weeks, there will be a temporary closure at 1st Street and Beach Avenue.

A portion of the paved plaza area, near the gazebo, is under repair and the bank on the southern-most section of the Centennial walkway is being improved.

The park will still be fully-accessible to pedestrians, including the Ray Kandola Heritage Pier.

Anyone visiting the park should use caution around fenced work areas while crews finish the work.