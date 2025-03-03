Pop-up recycling depots planned for Peachland, Lake Country this year

Photo: RDCO

A series of pop-up recycling depot events will be held in Peachland and Lake Country this year.

The popular events make it easier for local residents to recycle depot-only recyclable materials, saving them from driving to into larger centres to recycle certain items.

Residents can drop off recyclables that are not accepted in curbside carts, such as foam packaging, plastic bags, overwrap and other flexible plastics (e.g. wrappers, zipper bags, stand-up pouches), glass bottles and jars. Electronics, light bulbs and fixtures and household batteries will also be accepted.

These depots are for residential recycling only, not business recycling.

Peachland Pop-Up Schedule:

Second Saturday of the month, March to October, at the Community Centre parking lot on Sixth Street (4450 6th Street), 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

March 8

April 12

May 10

June 14

July 12

August 9

September 13

October 11

Lake Country Pop-Up Schedule:

Fourth Saturday of the month, March to October, at the parking lot at the corner of Main Street and Hill Road (3165 Hill Road), 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.