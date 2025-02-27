Concession operator sought for Peachland's Swim Bay

Photo: District of Peachland Seeking new concession vendor

The District of Peachland is seeking a new food concession operator for Swim Bay.

The municipality is asking potential licensees to submit proposals for a one-year term beginning May 2025 through to April 2026.

Proposals will be accepted until March 27. The concession area includes a large freezer, three sinks, two deep fryers, a flat top griddle and a grill.

Swim Bay is located adjacent to 6th Street on Beach Avenue. The park extends from the Peachland Marina to the T-dock with its rope swing and zip line.

The park is the only lifeguarded beach on Okanagan Lake, with guards on duty 7 days a week during the summer months. Swimming lessons and aquatic programs are also offered in the park.

The full concession proposal is here.