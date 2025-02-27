Peachland council pumps brakes on waterpark rent increase

Photo: District of Peachland

A 400% rent increase for a popular summer attraction needs more consideration before it’s approved, Peachland council decided on Tuesday.

Last year, Peachland charged the Wibit water playground $1,326 to set up in Okanagan Lake, off Beach Avenue and 13th Street. The park has been a popular attraction since 2017, council heard.

Peachland’s rate is far lower than other Okanagan municipalities charge for similar water parks, so an increase was proposed for a new five-year contract.

At the going rate, Peachland should be charging $6,264, a report to council said. To ease the pain, municipal staff proposed phasing in the increase over two years.

Councillors wanted to make sure they didn’t drive the popular attraction away.

Council heard that owner Rylie Gallagher, who had a family emergency that kept him away from the meeting, wasn’t happy about the raise, but would probably live with it.

But a second-hand assurance didn’t ease concerns.

“We don’t want to do anything to drive them away,” said Coun. Terry Condon.

Brittany Gallagher, Riley’s sister who is also involved in the company, was in attendance. She said the company employs 15 people in Peachland and that the Peachland operation is the least profitable of four in the Okanagan.

Gallagher hoped the increase could be phased in over a longer period.

Councillors talked about a three- or four-year phase-in, then voted to defer the issue so the administrator and chief financial officer could discuss the matter with Rylie Gallagher later. Gallagher arrived at the meeting just after the deferral had been approved.