District of Peachland buys new snowmobile, trench cage

Photo: Unsplash

Peachland needs a new snowmobile and trench cage, but council didn’t want to hear all about it at their Tuesday meeting.

In his final presentation to council before heading off to a new job in Summerland, Operations Director Shawn Grundy was cut off while he tried to explain the need for the two new pieces of equipment.

Council approved spending up to $15,000 for a new snowmobile.

“With the snowmobiles, we perform regular dam surveillance at our three sites – Peachland Lake, Silver Lake and Glen Lake,” Grundy said. “The ministries require that we do surveil those lake sites anywhere from a week to monthly in the winter time. In addition to that, we also perform snow surveys.” Grundy said. He tried to explain further, but was stopped by Mayor Patrick Van Minsel, who wanted to move the proceedings along.

Council approved spending up to $9,500 for the trench cage. There was no verbal explanation given, but a report to council noted any excavation deeper than four feet requires a safety system to prevent cave-ins. Graves are typically five feet deep.

The trench cage holds up the sides of a pit while digging continues.

“Recent discussions with WorkSafeBC have noted that our current shoring system does not meet current standards,” the report said.

The plan is to have a new cage custom built.

Council on Tuesday also granted final reading to zoning and official community plan amendments that will allow a 104-space daycare to be built near Peachland elementary school.

“Now we can get going with shovels in the ground,” Van Minsel said.

Council’s online video feed was working again on Tuesday after audio problems had made the previous meeting almost unwatchable.

However, people in the council chamber couldn’t hear Coun. Rick Ingram, who appeared by video, even though his feed was just fine for Internet viewers.