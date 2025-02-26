Peachland opens more parks to dogs

Photo: Google Maps Peachland's Chevalier Park in July 2023

Peachland is going to allow dogs in three neighbourhood parks on a one-year trial basis.

The fur began to fly on social media after a doggie bag dispenser was removed near Chevalier Park following a complaint, council heard on Tuesday. Dogs are not allowed in that park.

That led to a proposal on Tuesday to allow dogs in Knoblauch, Morrison and Chevalier parks – as long as the animals are kept away from playground areas.

Currently, dogs are allowed on leash at Lambly Park and off leash at Sanderson, Pincushion and Mackinnon parks and the doggie beach.

Most councillors were enthusiastic about the proposal. Coun. Terry Condon, however, had less faith than his colleagues that dog owners will act responsibly.

“I’m glad this is being proposed as a pilot project,” he said, “because I am somewhat skeptical based on the behaviours of many dog owners in this town. I do not have a great deal of confidence that the parks will be kept clean.”

Questions about how the pilot project will be enforced were raised, but Coun. Keith Thom said enforcement won’t matter.

“Even without enforcement, we will tell by the condition of the park as to whether it’s working or not. If the park’s a mess, it’s the end of the pilot project. If they’re conscientious, which I hope they would be, then success.”

“I’m actually in favour of allowing four-legged family members in the same areas for neighbourhoods as two-legged family members,” said Coun. Alena Glasman.