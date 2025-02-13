Peachland road to be converted into lot for municipality to sell

Photo: Contributed

The end portion of a small Peachland road will be closed off and turned into a lot the municipality can sell.

Council on Tuesday gave all but formal, final approval to closing the end of Tailyour Lane, just below Highway 97.

“The road closure process is intended to create a potential development parcel for future disposition,” a report to council explained. “The parcel will only have access from Tailyour Lane (no direct access to Highway 97 is permitted).”

In 2023, council directed staff to come up with revenue-generating ideas. This is a a response to that edict, the report said.

“The road closure area will be zoned multi-unit infill residential (RM2), which is consistent with the surrounding properties,” said the report.

Council gave three readings to the road-closure bylaw, but public and neighbourhood comment will be sought before final approval is granted.

“This is a great idea,” said Coun. David Collins.