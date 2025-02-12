Peachland meeting full of livestream glitches

Photo: District of Peachland

Peachland’s new website may need to go back in the garage for a small tune-up after a council livestream Tuesday turned out to be mostly indecipherable.

The tiny municipality released the new clutter-reduced website last week. Council moved its regular Tuesday night meeting to the morning so children from Peachland elementary school could attend.

“We tried to fix it but we’re not sure what’s happening. Technical difficulties today,” communications co-ordinator Kirsten Jones replied to an email from Castanet.

Council received a presentation on a proposed update to its 2016 secondary suite policy. Planners wanted to add “flex units” to the policy.

To people watching online, the presentation from a staff member sounded something like: “Tmdheblde. Uewpghbz dlopsyed flex ywrpg.”

“Pdbiurt Bnmveoq,” replied Mayor Patrick Van Minsel.

“Flex units are secondary dwelling units within a multi-unit residential building, similar to secondary suites,” a report to council explained.

Some councillors, like David Collins who could be heard clearly, said a bigger discussion was needed, and so council voted to defer the issue.

Council also gave final reading to a pair of financial bylaws.

A temporary borrowing bylaw will give Peachland more time before it must get started on a protective services building, approved by voters in a 2022 referendum.

Council also gave the municipality the ability to borrow $1.5 million if it’s needed before property tax revenues start rolling in. The Revenue Anticipation Borrowing Bylaw is approved every year and hasn’t been used yet, finance director Garry Filafilo told councillors at the last meeting.