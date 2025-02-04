Towing company to remove vehicle from lake

Photo: Castanet Police were called to Highway 97 near Peachland to deal with crash.

A vehicle that plunged into Okanagan Lake Monday night will be towed out later today, RCMP said.

RCMP said in an emailed statement Tuesday, that the single vehicle rollover near the 6300 block of Highway 97 in Peachland at around 6:12 p.m. resulted in minor injuries to the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle.

"No criminality is suspected," however, RCMP did not offer the cause of the crash.

That said, roads through Peachland were notably more slick than usual, with people heading to social media in droves to express their concern as snow continued to dust the area throughout the day.

Police said the special towing company needed to remove the vehicle will be called later in the day.