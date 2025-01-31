Peachland youth want more speed-limit signs

Photo: djhsilver / Flickr

A request by Peachland’s youth council for more speed-limit signs will be considered.

Peachland’s adult council on Tuesday asked municipal staff to look into the issue.

“We talked at one point of lowering some of the residential streets to a lower speed limit,” said Coun. Keith Thom. “On our roads, it would take a motion from our council to do that. On Highway 97, it’ll take a motion from the Ministry of Transport. We can easily get that ball rolling.”

The youth council, consisting of students from Peachland elementary school, also asked council to “advocate for more police presence, and add speed bumps where necessary.”

Police have already made themselves more visible in Peachland while speed bumps are not something that can be done quickly, said Mayor Patrick Van Minsel.

The youth council in a December meeting also complained about overflowing garbage bins, and asked for more bins and a recycling depot for Peachland.

Municipal staff will be asked to take care of overflowing bins. Peachland has had pop-up recycling depots that seem to be working well, councillors said.

“Having separate bins for recycling where we currently have garbage is a good idea to explore,” said Coun. Rick Ingram. “The pop-up recycling, we had a lot more of them this past year, and those were fantastic.”

The youth council has three more recommendations that will be coming to a future council meeting, Van Minsel said.