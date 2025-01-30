Construction of new Peachland fire hall hits delays

Photo: Pat Bulmer The Peachland Fire Department has outgrown its current hall.

Construction of a new fire hall in Peachland can be delayed some more after a council motion on Tuesday.

Peachland voters in 2022 approved borrowing up to $17.5 million to build a new protective services building.

“Municipal Finance Authority guidelines stipulate that borrowing authority expires five years after the adoption of the loan authorization bylaw,” a report to council explained, but “a temporary borrowing bylaw will allow the district to move the deadline past November 2027, providing more flexibility with project timing and funding.”

Council approved three readings of the bylaw. One more is needed.

“The community decided they wanted to do this ... and we’re in a position where we can extend this out a little longer without having interest costs or repayment scheduled until then,” summed up Coun. Alena Glasman. “I think this is something we actually need to do. We need to hold on to the borrowing power, but we need to extend it a little longer because we’re not there quite yet.”

A parcel tax is already in effect to help pay the loan.

Council also gave the municipality the ability to borrow $1.5 million if it’s needed before property tax revenues start rolling in this summer.

The Revenue Anticipation Borrowing Bylaw is approved every year and hasn’t been used yet, finance director Garry Filafilo told councillors.