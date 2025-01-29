Peachland council wants sixplex proposal to stay residential

Photo: District of Peachland

The prospect of units in a proposed Beach Avenue sixplex being rented to tourists gave Peachland councillors a lot to talk about on Tuesday.

Council was considering a rezoning request that would allow a single-family home to be torn down at 4062 Beach Ave.

A new Beach Avenue zone encourages housing to be combined with commercial uses, but councillors said commercial uses weren’t compatible with that end of the street.

They were relieved to hear the developer didn’t want ground-floor businesses in his building, but Greg Campbell of West Kelowna’s Ridgeroc Homes didn’t want to rule out the possibility some owners in his strata development might want to rent their units – or part of their units – to visitors.

“It’s not part of our goal, but it gives more options for whoever’s going to buy these units, live in these units, not to say turn it into a hotel, but have the option to have a rental in their unit,” he told council.

“Push comes to shove, yes it would be something we’d entertain to get rid of the commercial aspect of it, but we would like to have it.”

The property is set in a predominantly single-detached residential area, with three multi-family residential fourplexes within a 150-metre radius, a report to council said.

In a discussion that went on for about an hour, council eventually agreed to grant preliminary rezoning, but inserted conditions to limit the building height, restrict the project to six units and to declare the building is for “residential use only.”

“I fully believe that a sixplex would be fantastic on Beach Avenue at that particular point,” said Coun. Alena Glasman. “I just don’t believe that it should have any form of commercial opportunity available.”

Council also granted third reading to a rezoning application that will allow a child-care centre to be built in the Clements Crescent area. The 104-space child care centre is to be built across the street from Peachland elementary school, with access off a new road to be called Wild Goose Street.