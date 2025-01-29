Peachland trying to add two pickleball courts to Lambly Park

Photo: Unsplash

Peachland will put out a request for proposals to see if anyone can build two pickleball courts for under $200,000.

Council set aside the money from a provincial grant awarded last year. The hope was the local pickleball society would match the amount and four courts would be built at Lambly Park.

The society was unable to obtain a grant.

The RFP and related preparation work will eat up $18,000-$20,000, so the budget will be tight, said Mayor Patrick Van Minsel.

He suggested council could wait a year to see if the society can come up with its money, but councillors wanted to move forward with the project now.

Considering some neighbours of the highway-adjacent park had concerns about pickleball noise, councillors David Collins and Alena Glasman said two courts might be a good compromise anyway.

“We might be able to appease everybody in this endeavour,” said Glasman. “We’re going to appease the pickleball community by getting it two additional courts. We’re going to appease the other community for not wanting the noise from the four courts.

“We need to go to RFP. We need to find out what this is going to cost us. We’ve already earmarked this money toward the courts.

“We’re not going to renege on our agreement. We are not that council,” she said.”

Noise-deadening measures will need to be included as part of the project, said Van Minsel.

Coun. Rick Ingram suggested the society could try to raise a little money to help pay for the two courts.