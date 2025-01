Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 10:45 a.m.

The crash is cleared and traffic is now flowing in both directions.

ORIGINAL 9 a.m.

Traffic on Highway 97 near Peachland is backed up Friday morning.

A two-vehicle collision near Drought Hill is blocking the southbound lane. A black Jeep is in the ditch and a grey pickup truck is blocking the southbound lane.

Traffic is down to a single lane alternating in the northbound lane.

Emergency crews are now on the scene.