Lead footed Peachland drivers prompt police warning

Photo: Colin Dacre Highway 97C outside Peachland

Speed happy motorists heading through Peachland have earned a warning to stop speeding.

West Kelowna police said there has been a 566 per cent increase in e-tickets issued from November to today, Jan. 23.

“We recognize the citizens of Peachland voiced their concerns over the lack of traffic enforcement in a recent community survey, and we’ve stepped up our patrols in response,” said Staff Sgt. Brendan Dolan.

“Please drive responsibly and relative to the conditions, as we will be continuing enhanced patrols in the area.”

Highway 97 runs through the district and connects the South and Central Okanagan. On either side of the city, crashes are not uncommon.