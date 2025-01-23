Peachland district councillor fundraising to follow father's footsteps on VE Day

Rob Gibson

A Peachland man is hopeful he can walk in his father's footsteps in The Netherlands this spring.

Keith Thom is a self-described artist, historian and Peachland district councillor, whose father, Major Murray Thom, led the Royal Canadian Dragoons as a part of the liberation of the Dutch city of Leeuwarden in April 1945.

"This is kind of a significant one because it's the 80th anniversary, and that's kind of a milestone. The Dutch people are so appreciative of Canadians."

Thom's father has died but he's hoping to stay connected and honour his memory with a trip to Leeuwarden to help celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE-Day.

"I want to do this trip because I want to stand on the same corner and give homage to my father," Thom said.

"They celebrate liberation at different times, my father came on April 15, 1945, the entire country celebrates on May 5, and I want to be there for both."

In an effort to help raise money for the trip, Thom has joined forces with the Peachland Legion.

"I have reached out to various agencies looking for some financial support. Both my wife and I are senior citizens with not a whole lot of disposable income, so we'll see what we can do," Thom says.

The cost of the trip is expected to be somewhere around $6,000 and Thom is hopeful they can raise at least part of the cost at a fundraiser Sunday, Feb. 16 between 3 and 6 p.m. at the Peachland Legion.

The fundraiser will be old-fashioned, with several jars on the bar people can contribute to, but Thom says he'll also accept money transfers through his email, [email protected].

Jean Saul with the Peachland Legion says she did a similar trip back in 1993 and she fully supports Thom's journey and keeping the memories alive.

"Over my years here, I have met an incredible number of people who taught me what I know, and I can pass it on to our youth in this country," Saul said. "It stops if you don't have somebody like me, and I'm trying to pass it on to the younger people now, because I can."

Saul says Thom and Warren Mandel, also known as the 'Elderly Brothers,' will be playing music at the event and they hope to draw people from all across the Okanagan.

"They will just put on what they feel is the best show. If you want to dance, you want to sing along, it'll be the good stuff that we can rock to... And just a heck of a good time," Saul says.

Thom has already started laying the groundwork for his trip by reaching out to the City of Leeuwarden, whose representatives say are delighted that he is coming.

"They have a flag ceremony on April 15, so I will raise it with some other members of the council, and that will give me great joy," says Thom.