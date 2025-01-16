26-unit subdivision approved in Peachland

Photo: District of Peachland

A 26-unit subdivision planned for the Lower Princeton Avenue area passed a big hurdle on Tuesday.

Peachland council gave final approval to rezone the 2.1-acre property at 4607 Princeton Ave. so a 26-unit housing complex can be built.

The developers met all the conditions placed on third reading more than a year ago, council heard Tuesday.

In a public hearing last year, residents expressed concerns about additional traffic and building heights. Conditions included restrictions on building heights.

The developers said at the time they planned to build smaller, affordable units and agreed to a 26-unit cap in response to concerns raised at the hearing. The new zone would normally allow up to 49 units.

On Tuesday, Coun. Terry Condon tried to ask about access to the site. He was told he couldn’t ask that at fourth reading, but can when the developers come back to seek a development permit.

In other council news, Mayor Patrick Van Minsel announced that Community Services Director Cory Labrecque will take on the added position of deputy chief administrative officer.

Council’s Feb. 11 meeting has been moved from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. so that some elementary school classes can attend.