Mayors of Peachland, Summerland push for permanent, secondary route to Highway 97  

Photo: Tahea Mack A rockslide blocked Highway 97 north of Summerland in late August 2023.

The municipalities of Summerland and Peachland are pushing for a permanent, secondary route between the communities.

Peachland Mayor Patrick Van Minsel and Summerland Mayor Doug Holmes have fired off a letter to new Minister of Transportation and Transit Mike Farnworth.

They say the Highway 97 corridor connecting the Okanagan has experienced unprecedented impacts in recent years because of closures along the route, including ongoing work to stabilize the hillside above the highway after a rockslide in August 2023.

“As we're sure you appreciate, Highway 97 is the economic backbone of the Okanagan and is the region's lifeline for trade and tourism. The corridor connects all our communities; most of us rely on it as the only way in and out,” reads the letter.

“Transportation delays and impediments are a symptom of the more significant concern of a lack of infrastructure resilience and associated options for travellers, manifesting more each year due to climate variability and its related issue,” the mayors add.

During previous closures, the provincial government designated the Trout Main Forest Service Road as an alternate route between the two communities. The letter describes the route as "poorly maintained" and not appropriate for many vehicles. The two municipalities say they have been told it won't be used as an alternate route in the future.

The letter calls for a permanent, secondary route between Summerland and Peachland. “This would increase the resilience of the key Highway 97 trade and transportation corridor and offer a scenic bypass option for the travelling public to support broader tourism goals.”

Farnworth is being invited to visit the communities to view the rockslide and other “pinch points” firsthand. If that request cannot be accommodated, the mayors are requesting a meeting with the minister in Victoria to discuss potential solutions, including paving and signage options in corridors west of the communities.

Mike Farnworth was sworn in as Minister of Transportation and Transit last November. The Transportation portfolio was previously held by Rob Fleming since 2020.