Future of planned daycare in Peachland getting input from the public

Photo: District of Peachland The childcare centre, right, will be adjacent to a new development near Peachland Elementary School.

Peachland residents will get a chance to weigh in on a proposed new daycare next to Peachland Elementary school.

Council gave first two readings to OCP amendment bylaws to change the future land use designation to institutional from low and medium density residential and rezone it to public institution, triggering the public hearing.

It would be built on what would be the newly named Wild Goose Road and be situated next to a new development.

The property contains a house and garage, a gravel driveway and a concrete pad.

The daycare will be built using $12.25 million in funding through ChildCare BC’s New Spaces Fund.

It would include space for 104 children, 48 spaces for children five and under and 56 spaces for school-age children. It would be operated by BGC Okanagan.

The public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 14 beginning at 5 p.m. in council chambers.

The deadline for public submissions is 4 p.m. Jan. 13.

Submissions can be dropped off at the district office, emailed to [email protected] or sent to the attention of the District Corporate Officer.