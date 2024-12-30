Peachland Fire and Rescue offers tree chipping service by donation

Photo: Contributed

Peachland residents are encouraged to take advantage of an environmentally friendly service, while at the same time donating to a worthy cause.

Peachland Fire and Rescue Service are offering free tree chipping services and hot chocolate at the Peachland Community Centre on Saturday, Jan. 4, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., with all proceeds going to Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

Peachland Fire and Rescue Service has teamed up with Nor-Val Rentals to offer Christmas tree chipping and disposal by donation for the tenth year in a row.

Residents are reminded to remove all decorations and tinsel from the trees before dropping them off for chipping.

If you prefer, a minimum $5 donation will see the fire department come to your home and pick up your tree for disposal.

Anyone interested in this option should contact the Peachland Fire Department for pick-up and donation information by calling 250-767-2841 or email [email protected].