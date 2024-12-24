Pilot rescued after landing gear hit snow during low-level maneuver

Photo: COSAR A pilot was rescued after making a forced landing in Eneas Lakes Provincial Park on Dec. 23, 2024.

A successful mission to help a downed pilot in Eneas Lakes Provincial Park Monday was the 86th call of 2024 for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue.

COSAR says the pilot of the ultralight aircraft needed help after performing a controlled forced landing on a lake.

The man was doing a low-level maneuver when his landing gear made contact with the snow, forcing him to touch down on the lake. He wasn’t able to take off again because of deep snow and slushy conditions.

He called for help using his iPhone Satellite feature.

Photo: COSAR

“Due to the remoteness of the lake and limited visibility, COSAR requested assistance from Penticton Search and Rescue and North Shore Rescues helicopter with night vision capabilities,” said a Facebook post updating the rescue operation.

Unfortunately, NSR was not able to land due to the fog, but COSAR and PenSAR members managed to get into the area and bring the pilot to safety.

COSAR manager Duane Tresnich said the pilot sounded OK when crews reached him late Monday, but would be medically assessed when he was brought to the command centre.