COSAR has rescued downed pilot Eneas Lakes area

Photo: Centrtal Okanagan Search and Rescue photo

UPDATE: 9:36 p.m.

A downed pilot in need of rescue from the Eneas Lakes area is now in the care of search and rescue crews.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue manager Duane Tresnich told Castanet the pilot has been recovered alive, and thanks to the involvement of two other search and rescue groups.

Tresnich said North Shore Rescue flew into the area with their helicopter, but was unable to reach the pilot due to low hanging clouds while Penticton Search and Rescue assisted COSAR via the ground search to extract the man.

"He sounds OK, so far, but we'll medically assess him when he gets back to command here," Tresnich said. "They're in the back of a UTV — it's going to be about an hour or so before they get out here."

Tresnich said it's still not clear what the issue was with the man's aircraft.

ORIGINAL: 5:36 p.m.

Numerous Central Okanagan Search and Rescue members were sent to the Eneas Lakes area west of Peachland on Monday afternoon to find a downed pilot.

In a social media post, COSAR said its snowmobile, UTV and ice rescue teams were dispatched at about 4:30 p.m. to Eneas Lakes to rescue the pilot of an ultralight aircraft.

In total, 14 searchers were sent to the area. The pilot is believed to be alright, but is not able to take off.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.