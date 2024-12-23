COSAR dispatched to Eneas Lakes area to search for downed pilot

Photo: Centrtal Okanagan Search and Rescue photo

Numerous Central Okanagan Search and Rescue members were sent to the Eneas Lakes area west of Peachland on Monday afternoon to find a downed pilot.

In a social media post, COSAR said its snowmobile, UTV and ice rescue teams were dispatched at about 4:30 p.m. to Eneas Lakes to rescue the pilot of an ultralight aircraft.

In total, 14 searchers were sent to the area. The pilot is believed to be alright, but is not able to take off.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.