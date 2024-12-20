247583
Peachland  

District of Peachland buys property for $1.5 million

The District of Peachland has announced it has purchased a property in Lower Trepanier.

The 1.3-hectare property at 5180 Trepanier Bench Road was bought by the municipality for $1.5 million in what it is calling a “strategic land purchase.”

“It currently contains a small single-family house built in 1973, a barn and a workshop. The property is accessed from Trepanier Bench Road but has frontage on Dryden Road. It is large and relatively flat with a spectacular lake vista,” said the district in a news release Friday.

The municipality says it will review the community’s needs and engage with the public before deciding on how to use the lot.

