Highway 97C westbound near Peachland reopened after several-hour closure due to fatal crash

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 4:35 p.m.

Highway 97C westbound has reopened following a fatal crash on Wednesday morning.

West Kelowna RCMP say the crash, which occurred around 9:30 a.m. three kilometres west of the Highway 97 turnoff, was caused when a pickup truck travelling westbound collided with a snowplow while attempting to pass.

Police say road conditions played a significant factor in the collision.

“We offer our sincerest condolences and thoughts to the family of the victim,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier of Kelowna RCMP.

UPDATE: 2:10 p.m.

Highway 97C westbound, roughly three kilometres west of the Highway 97, turnoff remains closed.

The next update is scheduled for 4 p.m.

ORIGINAL: 10:15 a.m.

Mounties are investigating a serious crash on Highway 97C approximately three kilometres west of the Highway 97 turnoff.

RCMP said traffic in the westbound lanes toward Vancouver will be delayed for several hours.

"Please take alternate routes to avoid the area for the time being until the highway has been reopened," RCMP said in a press release.

The crash reportedly happened just before 9:30 a.m.

Their next update is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

Traffic is still flowing eastbound past the crash.