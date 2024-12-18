Crash closes Highway 97C westbound near Peachland

Photo: Contributed

Mounties are investigating a serious crash on Highway 97C approximately three kilometres west of the Highway 97 turnoff.

RCMP said traffic in the westbound lanes toward Vancouver will be delayed for several hours.

"Please take alternate routes to avoid the area for the time being until the highway has been reopened," RCMP said in a press release.

The crash reportedly happened just before 9:30 a.m.

Their next update is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

Traffic is still flowing eastbound past the crash.