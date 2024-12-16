District of Peachland CUPE members donate $1,000 to food bank

Photo: Contributed

The Canadian Union of Public Employees local 608 has made a $1,000 donation to the Peachland Food Bank.

“As Union Members of CUPE 608, employed by the District of Peachland, we are thankful and appreciative of organizations such as the Peachland Food Bank, who provide frontline services to the community, similar to us and the work we do,” said a statement from union members.

“Keep up the great work Peachland Food Bank and happy holidays everyone from your Peachland CUPE 608 Union members.”