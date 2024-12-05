Harassment of Peachland's council must end, says mayor

Photo: District of Peachland Peachland mayor and council

Enough is enough.

That is the sentiment of Peachland’s mayor, who says political discourse in the community has grown increasingly toxic.

“Recently, there have been instances of harassment, intimidation, and vandalism to personal property directed at members of our district council,” said mayor Patrick Van Minsel in a news release Thursday.

“This behaviour is not only unacceptable, but it also goes against the very fabric of our community values.”

In an interview with Castanet News, Van Minsel says the harassment and intimidation of councillors has been a simmering problem for the “past months … even year.”

Van Minsel says vitriol on social media this week in conversations about local politics was a “drop too much” and “appalling” to him.

“I have no problem with people watching their opinion, absolutely not. I encourage them to do that, but in a respectful way,” the mayor continued.

Van Minsel said he could not comment on specifics of the vandalism of councillors’ personal property, but said the issue is “being dealt with.”

Peachland councillors earn just over $18,000 per year, so while it is not a volunteer position, it is something carried out in service of the community.

“I think there should be a certain respect for the office of a council,” Van Minsel said.

“They put in, and I can testify to this, countless hours of very hard work and sacrifice of personal time, just to represent our community and their interests.”

While social media can be useful for local discussion and engagement, when misused, Van Minsel says “ it can fuel a lot of misunderstandings and erodes trust within the community.”

The mayor says any further harassment, intimidation or vandalism directed at council members will be referred to law enforcement.

Van Minsel says anyone with concerns or disagreements with council can contact him directly at [email protected].

“I am here to listen, understand, and mediate in order to address any issues constructively and respectfully. Let us continue to foster a community where dialogue, respect, and civility are our guiding principles,” he said in the news release.