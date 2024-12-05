Peachland needs nearly 500 homes in next five years

Photo: Colin Dacre

Peachland needs to build 494 housing units – or 99 a year – in the next five years, a report says.

A provincially mandated housing needs assessment was put together for the municipality by consultants at Urban Systems.

The report also says 1,650 units will be needed in the next 20 years, approximately 83 a year, Daniel Sturgeon of Urban Systems told council.

Sturgeon said the report is an update to a similar one done last year. Councillors last year were concerned whether the municipality’s infrastructure could handle all the extra housing required.

“A few months back, our planning department confirmed we actually have approved potentially 1,780 housing units,” said Coun. Terry Condon at Tuesday’s meeting. “So the problem as I see it, is not planning for these eventualities, but getting them done, so what assistance is the province going to give us in that regard?”

“We will certainly lobby for more money,” answered Mayor Patrick Van Minsel.

The report included a list of measures Peachland has taken in the last two years to encourage the building of more housing.