Peachland developer proposes apartments instead of townhomes

Photo: District of Peachland

A developer wants to build apartments instead of townhouses in the next phase of a Peachland housing project.

The change would increase the number of units in Somerset Heights on Princess Street from 56 to 72, council heard on Tuesday.

The project is partially built already. The developer wants to modify four of the 14 buildings from townhouses to apartment-style units, a report to council said.

The apartment buildings would be two metres higher than the townhouses would have been, but the footprint wouldn’t change much, council heard.

“I think the developer has proven he does build, which is a rarity nowadays, and I think this will fit our market and housing needs ... so I will be voting in favour of this,” said Mayor Patrick Van Minsel.

Council also started the rezoning process for a child-care centre to be built with provincial funding near Peachland elementary school. A public hearing will need to be held since an official community plan amendment is also needed.