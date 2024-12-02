Peachland Classic Car Show donates $1,000 to school music program

Photo: Peachland Classic Car Show Rear adults: left Christi Ogg kindergarten teacher, right of car Wendy Briggs Principal. Front: left to right holding cheque, Aimee Maillet, Kim Letcher Peachland PAC. To the right of the 36 Chev Coupe: Darlene Thornton, Chamber CEO, Bill Wakeling Peachland Classic Car Show, Jonathan Wall, Chamber president, Cors Verhage and Allan Wiebe, Peachland Classic Car Show

After a bumpy ride earlier this year, the Peachland Classic Car Show is steering a new path and giving back to the community.

Representatives from the car show and the Peachland Chamber of Commerce presented a $1,000 cheque to the Parent Advisory Council at Peachland Elementary School last week.

“We are pleased to support our community,” said Allan Weibe, event organizer with the Peachland Classic Car Show.

“This year we chose the school music program for a $1,000 donation. The program is newly staffed and the new teacher is working on procuring the musical instruments.”

School Principal Wendy Briggs said, ”This donation will help us complete our set of musical instruments so that our students will enjoy learning to make music. Thank you for enriching the lives of our students.”

The long-running World of Wheels, a fixture on Beach Avenue for 25 years announced in late 2023/early 2024 that it would be moving to West Kelowna due to a number of logistical concerns. That triggered a backlash from some Peachland residents and prompted the Chamber of Commerce, the District of Peachland and others to step up and organize the new Peachland Classic.