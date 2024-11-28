Peachland councillors ask RCMP for support in lowering Hwy 97 speed limit

Photo: Colin Dacre

An impromptu attempt to get the new Mountie in charge to support Peachland’s bid for lower speed limits on Highway 97 came up short Tuesday night.

Staff Sgt. Brendan Dolan, officer in charge of the West Kelowna detachment, was giving his first report to council.

Dolan reported the detachment received 351 calls for service in Peachland in the third quarter of the year compared to 295 in the previous quarter and 333 in Quarter 3 last year.

“Nothing really stands out as an area of concern,” he told council. “If anything, there’s been a few areas where statistics have reduced. Motor vehicle offences have risen and I know that’s a concern of mayor and council.”

His brief discussion about traffic enforcement opened the door for councillors to ask Dolan if he supported Peachland’s request to the Ministry of Transportation to lower the speed limit on Highway 97 through the municipality.

“What would be your impression if we said we want 70 kilometres all the way through town,” asked Coun. Keith Thom.

“I’ll be honest with you, I’d have to look at that more, but my first impression on face is slower speed limits are generally safer,” replied Dolan. “But again, I’d want that studied or at least have more empirical data.”

Mayor Patrick Van Minsel noted that 50 per cent of respondents in a citizen survey said they don’t see the RCMP enough in the municipality.

“Perception is reality. If the community is not seeing us enough, then that’s an issue,” Dolan answered. “That’s something I can take back to my detachment and pass on and (you) should be able to see an increase in that.”

Council put off a review of the survey results until next week’s meeting.