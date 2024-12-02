Peachland deputy mayor gets 10% raise

Photo: District of Peachland Coun. Keith Thom

Peachland’s deputy mayor is getting a raise.

Council approved the 10 per cent increase last week, then reappointed Coun. Keith Thom to the position.

The deputy mayor fills in when the mayor is away or can’t be in two places at once.

The increase will amount to about $175 a month, Mayor Patrick Van Minsel said.

“This increase reflects the expanded scope of duties the deputy mayor is expected to undertake,” a report to council said.

Council also approved expanding per diem pay when councillors attend conferences or other authorized events, and increasing the business and travel allowance “to reflect the actual cost of attending conferences.”

“In recent years, the scope of responsibilities for both the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, as well as Councillors, has expanded significantly,” the report to council said. “Local government requires individuals in these roles to engage in more community events, represent the municipality at regional and national meetings, and oversee complex issues that require considerable time and expertise.”

Coun. Terry Condon complained a “business case” had not been presented to justify the increases.

He was the lone councillor opposed to the increases.