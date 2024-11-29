Work to start in June on new Peachland childcare centre

Photo: District of Peachland

Construction may begin in June on a 104-space child care centre in Peachland.

The municipality last summer received a $12.2-million provincial grant to build the centre near Peachland Elementary School. Council received an update on the project Tuesday.

HCMA Architecture and Design, and TKI Construction have been hired to put the project together.

A site analysis is now underway with detailed designs the next step in the process, Community Services Director Cory Labrecque told council.

BGC Okanagan (formerly the Boys and Girls Club) will operate the centre.

Coun. Terry Condon wanted assurances Peachland won’t be on the hook if the project goes over budget and wanted more information on what conditions were attached to the province’s grant.

“They gave us $12.2 million to get this project done. As far as how we get there, we pretty much have a free hand,” answered Mayor Patrick Van Minsel.

“Cory did exemplary work on this. The numbers that he gave them already take into account the worst-case scenario,” Van Minsel said. “Other child care centres that were built before this had an allocation of $3.5 million to $4.5 million from the province. They went over budget by 100 per cent, up to $9-$10 million. Taking that into account, we asked for $12.2 million.”