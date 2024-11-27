Peachland pickleball plans may need to be scaled back

Photo: Contributed Lambly Park

Plans to build four outdoor pickleball courts in Peachland may have to be scaled back.

Council earlier this year budgeted $200,000 to build four pickleball courts in Lambly Park, but heard on Tuesday they may cost more than that.

Community Services Director Cory Labrecque told council consultants have advised planning for $315,000 with a 30 per cent contingency added in.

A pickleball society is trying come up with additional money – and is applying for grants – but has nothing yet to add to the project, council heard.

Mayor Patrick Van Minsel urged council to proceed with a recommendation that Peachland issue a request for proposals for the project. That way, Peachland will find out what the project will really cost, he said.

“This does not make any kind of commitment. It just gives us some pricing opportunities,” explained Coun. Terry Condon.

Council agreed to prepare the RFP but also instructed staff to take a second look at whether Lambly Park, which runs along Highway 97, is the best park for the project.

If the project proceeds, construction wouldn’t start until at least late spring or early summer, Labrecque said.

“The bottom line is the process we’ve chosen, we’re not going to spend more than $200,000. That’s the only money you gave us, so if it comes back we can only build one (court), we’ll come back to council and say we can only build one,” said administrator Joe Creron.

Some councillors noted a recent municipal survey showed pickleball is not a high priority for residents. The survey will be analyzed at next week’s council meeting.