Peachland boat launch closing for repairs

Photo: District of Peachland

Peachland’s southern boat launch will be closed next week for repairs.

The launch at T Dock and Doggie Beach will be closed for one week starting on Dec. 2.

“Okanagan Dock and Dive will begin work to replace the non-floating dock and damaged lakebed concrete base,” said the municipality in a statement.

The nearest alternative boat launch is located on Beach Ave across from 8th Street.

The dog park will remain open throughout construction, but users are reminded to use caution near the work zone.